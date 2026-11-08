Swayman will draw Sunday's home start against the Panthers, per Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.

Swayman will look to build off his 21-save performance that he put together in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights. Overall, the 27-year-old backstop has posted an 8-3-1 record, a 2.30 GAA, a shutout and a .913 save percentage across 12 appearances this season. He remains the top option in an effective goalie tandem in Boston, making Swayman a solid No. 1 option in fantasy moving forward. He'll face a relatively difficult matchup Sunday, however, against a Panthers' offense averaging 3.24 goals per game this season.