Swayman will draw the start on the road against Winnipeg on Friday, Adam Pellerin of NESN reports.

Swayman posted a 24-save shutout to begin the regular season at home against the Rangers on Tuesday, so it isn't very surprising to see him tend the twine for a second consecutive matchup Friday. However, Friday's matchup is the first half of a back-to-back set, so Michael DiPietro will likely start Saturday's game in Minnesota. Swayman made 55 regular-season appearances last year, going 31-18-4 with a 2.71 GAA and .907 save percentage.