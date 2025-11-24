Swayman is set to occupy the road net against the Sharks on Sunday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Swayman has played well lately, going 6-1-0 with a .927 save percentage and a 2.25 GAA over his last seven starts. As for the Sharks, they are 2-3-0 across their last five matchups and are tied for 22nd in the NHL with 2.91 goals per game. The Bruins have the rest advantage Sunday, as the Sharks lost 3-2 to the Senators on Saturday, while Boston last played Friday.