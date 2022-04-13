Swayman stopped 26 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Blues.

Boston held a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes, but the game was all St. Louis after that and Swayman didn't get much help from the Bruins' injury-thinned blue line. The 23-year-old has allowed at least four goals in three of his last four starts, losing all three, but on the season he still sports a strong 2.34 GAA and .916 save percentage.