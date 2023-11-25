Swayman stopped 24 of 28 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Detroit's final goal was scored into an empty net. Two of the goals against Swayman were scored on power plays, while a third came on an Alex DeBrincat breakaway from the blue line on an uncharacteristically bad day for the Boston defense. It's the first regulation loss of the season for the 25-year-old netminder, who sports a 7-1-2 record with a 2.28 GAA and .927 save percentage.