Swayman made 24 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

The 24-year-old netminder took a shutout into the second intermission, but Montreal struck twice in the first minute of the third period to take the lead, before Kaiden Guhle pounced on a loose puck in OT and snapped it over a screened Swayman. It was his first loss of the season and the first time he's allowed more than two goals in 2023-24, and his 6-0-1 record is buoyed by a stellar 1.69 GAA and .944 save percentage. Despite those numbers, Boston has little reason to move away from its timeshare in the crease given the success both Linus Ullmark and Swayman have had.