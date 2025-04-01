Swayman will defend the home cage versus the Capitals on Tuesday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Swayman is mired in a five-game losing streak -- his last victory came against Florida on March 11. The 26-year-old finished March with a 2-7-0 record, .872 save percentage and 3.65 GAA over nine appearances. It won't get any easier for Swayman on Tuesday against a Capitals squad that sits first in the NHL with 3.63 goals per game in 2024-25.