Swayman will serve as the starting netminder for Sunday's road game against Minnesota, Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site reports.

Swayman has picked up wins in each of his last two starts, posting a 1.50 GAA and .946 save percentage during that time. The Wild are scoring 2.81 goals per game this season, which is the eighth-worst mark in the NHL.

