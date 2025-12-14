Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Drawing start in Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Swayman will serve as the starting netminder for Sunday's road game against Minnesota, Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site reports.
Swayman has picked up wins in each of his last two starts, posting a 1.50 GAA and .946 save percentage during that time. The Wild are scoring 2.81 goals per game this season, which is the eighth-worst mark in the NHL.
More News
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Earns away win•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Confirmed starter on the road•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Cruises to win Saturday•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Defending crease Saturday•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Gets hook in Tuesday's loss•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Between pipes in Detroit•