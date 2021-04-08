Swayman will start Thursday night's game against the Capitals, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

The Bruins will stick with Swayman for a second consecutive game, after he impressively stopped 40 of 42 shots in his NHL debut, which resulted in a 4-2 victory over the Flyers on Tuesday. Looking ahead, with the status of Tuukka Rask (upper body) and Jaroslav Halak (COVID-19 protocol) still unclear, Swayman and Daniel Vladar could be on track to split starts this weekend versus Philadelphia on Saturday and Washington on Sunday.