Swayman was reassigned to the taxi squad Friday, CapFriendly reports.

Swayman wasn't needed for Friday's game against Buffalo with Jaroslav Halak back from the COVID-19 protocols list. The 22-year-old has been terrific in his first season, going 5-1-0 with a 1.65 GAA and .943 save percentage. However, as long as Halak and Tuukka Rask are healthy, there's no room for Swayman on the active roster.