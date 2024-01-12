Swayman stopped 23 of 25 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Swayman and Logan Thompson had a goalie duel for the first two periods before each team scored in the third. Swayman's defense let him down in overtime, as the Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo buried a goal on a 2-on-1 rush. Swayman has lost four straight outings, though the last three have been in overtime, including Tuesday's brief relief appearance when Linus Ullmark (lower body) sustained an injury. Swayman is now at 11-3-7 with a 2.47 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 22 appearances. He should continue to see the majority of the starts while Ullmark is out.