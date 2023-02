Swayman saved 22 of 24 shots in a 3-2 win over the Oilers on Monday.

Swayman was beaten by Connor McDavid twice, but he otherwise held the Oilers at bay. He's 15-4-4 with a 2.33 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 25 games this season. Swayman has won his last three outings while allowing seven goals on 93 shots.