Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Earns another win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Swayman stopped 21 of 22 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.
Swayman was beaten midway through the third period when Jason Zucker found the back of the net with a snap shot from the left circle that deflected off a defender's stick. However, that would be all the damage Swayman would allow throughout the game. In two starts, Swayman has gone 2-0-0 while stopping all but two of the 58 shots he's faced. It's too early to draw any conclusions, but Swayman seems to be ready to bounce back after a dismal 2025-26 campaign in which he posted an .892 save percentage while going 22-29-7 across 58 regular-season starts.
