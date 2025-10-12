Swayman stopped 21 of 22 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Swayman was beaten midway through the third period when Jason Zucker found the back of the net with a snap shot from the left circle that deflected off a defender's stick. However, that would be all the damage Swayman would allow throughout the game. In two starts, Swayman has gone 2-0-0 while stopping all but two of the 58 shots he's faced. It's too early to draw any conclusions, but Swayman seems to be ready to bounce back after a dismal 2025-26 campaign in which he posted an .892 save percentage while going 22-29-7 across 58 regular-season starts.