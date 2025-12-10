Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Earns away win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Swayman stopped 24 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.
Swayman has won two straight starts, allowing just three goals on 56 shots combined against New Jersey and St. Louis. With only one loss in his previous five outings, the 27-year-old is enjoying a productive stretch. Over that five-game span, Swayman has gone 4-1-0 with a 2.28 GAA and a strong .926 save percentage.
