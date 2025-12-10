Swayman stopped 24 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Swayman has won two straight starts, allowing just three goals on 56 shots combined against New Jersey and St. Louis. With only one loss in his previous five outings, the 27-year-old is enjoying a productive stretch. Over that five-game span, Swayman has gone 4-1-0 with a 2.28 GAA and a strong .926 save percentage.