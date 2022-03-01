Swayman posted a 34-save shutout in Monday's 7-0 win over the Kings.

The Kings came into this game hot, and Swayman silenced them for his third shutout of the year. He hasn't lost in regulation in his last six games, and he's only allowed multiple goals one time in that span. The 23-year-old looks more and more like the Bruins' top goalie going forward. He's at 13-7-3 with a 1.95 GAA and a .929 save percentage through 24 games. Linus Ullmark is confirmed to start Tuesday versus the Ducks, but Swayman seems likely to get the nod Thursday in a showdown with the Golden Knights.