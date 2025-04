Swayman stopped 39 of 40 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Swayman finally snapped a seven-game losing streak Saturday, and he did it by delivering one of his best outings of the season. In 15 appearances since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, he's gone 3-10-2 with a 3.37 GAA and an .884 save percentage. Despite Saturday's strong showing, Swayman will be tough to trust down the stretch behind a porous Boston defense.