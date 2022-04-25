Swayman stopped 23 of 26 shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over Montreal.

Two of the three goals scored on Swayman came while Boston was shorthanded. The 23-year-old goaltender has not allowed more than three goals in his past five starts, sporting a 3-2 record over that span. Swayman will likely split time in net with Linus Ullmark as the Bruins prepare for the playoffs.