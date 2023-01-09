Swayman stopped 28 of 29 shots in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Ducks.

The Bruins' offense was firing on all cylinders, giving Swayman an easy path to the victory. He hasn't lost in regulation in his last six outings, going 4-0-2 with 13 goals allowed in that strong span. The 24-year-old netminder is up to 9-3-3 with a 2.51 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 16 outings. With the Bruins alternating between their goalies, Linus Ullmark is projected to play Thursday versus the Kraken while Swayman would draw the Maple Leafs on Saturday.