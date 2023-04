Swayman made 30 saves in a 5-4 win over Montreal on Thursday.

It was Swayman's eighth straight win. He and Linus Ullmark won the William M. Jennings Trophy, awarded each season to the goalies who play at least 25 games for the team that allows the fewest goals in the NHL. Boston allowed just 174 goals (2.12 per game), with Swayman playing 37 games (33 starts) and Ullmark playing 49 (48 starts).