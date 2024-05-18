Swayman made 26 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Panthers on Friday in Game 6.

Swayman stood tall in the crease Friday, but his valiant effort wasn't enough as the Panthers eliminated the Bruins in a heart-wrenching loss. Despite the defeat, the 25-year-old netminder stopped 26 of 28 shots, showcasing his poise under playoff pressure. Over six second-round contests, Swayman posted a solid .917 save percentage and 2.86 GAA, indicating his consistent high-level performance down the stretch. The future is bright for Swayman, though he might once again split time with Linus Ullmark, who has one campaign left on his contract, during the 2024-25 regular season.