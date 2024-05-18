Swayman made 26 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Panthers on Friday in Game 6.

Swayman stood tall in the crease tonight, but his valiant effort wasn't enough as the Panthers eliminated the Bruins in a heart-wrenching loss. Despite the defeat, the 25-year-old netminder stopped 26 of 28 shots, showcasing his poise under playoff pressure. Over the last six games, Swayman has posted a solid .917 save percentage and a 2.86 GAA, indicating his consistent high-level performance down the stretch. Fantasy managers should note his steady reliability this season as he develops into a top-tier goalie.