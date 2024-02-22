Swayman allowed five goals on 42 shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.

Swayman let a couple of leads slip away in the third period, but Charlie McAvoy scored in overtime to secure the Bruins' win. While he's given up eight goals over his last two games, Swayman has come away with the win both times while facing heavy workloads against the Stars and the Oilers. The 25-year-old is now 18-6-7 with a 2.47 GAA and a .920 save percentage over 32 appearances. Linus Ullmark will likely get the starting nod Thursday versus the Flames.