Swayman was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, indicating he'll defend the home cage versus the Panthers.

Swayman has dropped each of his last two outings, giving up nine goals on 74 shots (.878 save percentage) in defeats to the Golden Knights and Avalanche. A clash with another playoff-caliber club doesn't necessarily bode well for Swayman's ability to get back into the win column, though the Panthers are scoring just 2.14 goals per game through their first seven outings.