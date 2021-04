Swayman is expected to start Sunday afternoon's game against the Penguins, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Even though Jaroslav Halak -- who relieved Tuukka Rask in the third period of Friday's 6-4 loss to the Sabres -- is back in the mix, Swayman's strong play has kept him in the Bruins' goaltending equation for the time being. In six appearances with the big club, the 22-year-old has impressively recorded a 5-1 record, to go along with a 1.65 GAA and .943 save percentage.