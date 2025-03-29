Swayman is set to start on the road against Detroit on Saturday.

Swayman will attempt to end his four-game losing streak -- he's allowed a terrible 20 goals on 108 shots (.815 save percentage) over that span. The 26-year-old has a 20-25-6 record, 3.12 GAA and .892 save percentage in 51 appearances this campaign. Detroit ranks 22nd in goals per game with 2.85.