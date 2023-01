Swayman is expected start in Monday's home game against Philadelphia, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Swayman has won his last two starts while stopping 55 of 58 shots. He's 9-3-3 with a 2.51 GAA and .905 save percentage in 16 contests this season. The Flyers are on a three-game winning streak, pushing their record up to 18-18-7.