Swayman is expected to start in Florida on Friday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Swayman should make his first appearance of the playoffs after Linus Ullmark (undisclosed) was between the pipes for the first two games of the best-of-seven series. Swayman was 24-6-4 with a 2.27 GAA and .920 save percentage this season. Swayman was 0-1-1 against the Panthers this season, giving up eight goals on 67 shots.