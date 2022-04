Swayman is slated to defend the cage on the road versus St. Louis on Tuesday, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Swayman will be making his fourth straight appearance between the pipes, having gone 1-2-0 with a 3.07 GAA in his previous three outings. With Linus Ullmark (upper body) sidelined, the 23-year-old Swayman should see the bulk of the workload and could make his case to be the Game 1 playoff starter with his competition on the shelf.