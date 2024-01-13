Swayman will start in Saturday's road game against St. Louis.

Swayman has lost his last four appearances while allowing 12 goals on 97 shots (.876 save percentage). He's 11-3-7 with a 2.47 GAA and .920 save percentage in 22 outings this season. The Blues rank 26th offensively this year with 2.83 goals per game, so this should be a good opportunity for Swayman to rebound.