Swayman will start in Saturday's road game against St. Louis.
Swayman has lost his last four appearances while allowing 12 goals on 97 shots (.876 save percentage). He's 11-3-7 with a 2.47 GAA and .920 save percentage in 22 outings this season. The Blues rank 26th offensively this year with 2.83 goals per game, so this should be a good opportunity for Swayman to rebound.
