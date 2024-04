Swayman is set to start on the road against Carolina on Thursday.

Swayman stopped 18 of 20 shots en route to a 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals in his last start Saturday. He has a 24-8-8 record, 2.56 GAA and .916 save percentage in 41 outings in 2023-24. Carolina, which has won 13 of its last 17 games, figures to be a challenging opponent.