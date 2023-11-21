Swayman turned aside 41 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning.

It was the first time this season Swayman had given up more than three goals in a start, but it was also the first time he'd faced more than 37 shots as the Boston defense was uncharacteristically porous. The 24-year-old goalie remains undefeated in regulation however, going 7-0-2 through nine starts with a 2.08 GAA and .933 save percentage. With the Bruins having little reason to shift away from their timeshare in the crease, Linus Ullmark should get the nod Wednesday against the Panthers, while Swayman's next start should come Friday at home against the Red Wings.