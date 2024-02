Swayman will defend the home crease versus Washington on Saturday.

Swayman has shared the net with Linus Ullmark this season, save for a six-game stretch starting Jan. 8, when Ullmark was out of action with a lower-body injury. Swayman is having another excellent season, as he is 16-4-7 with a 2.36 GAA and a .922 save percentage. The Capitals have scored 119 goals in 49 games this season, 30th in the NHL.