Swayman will patrol the home crease versus Philadelphia on Saturday, according to Tyler Anderson.

The Bruins have been alternating Swayman and Ullmark for the last 12 games. Swayman was not at his best Monday, allowing four goals on 21 shots in a 4-1 loss to St. Louis. He is 21-7-8 with a .249 GAA and .920 save percentage this season. The Flyers did not look good at home versus Toronto on Thursday, dropping a 6-2 decision.