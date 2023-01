Swayman will be in the visiting crease against LA on Thursday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Swayman has been sharing the net with Linus Ullmark over the last eight games as the Bruins likely to not want to overplay Ullmark. Swayman is 7-3-3 with a 2.68 GAA and an .897 save percentage. He will face the Kings, who are in the middle of the pack as far as scoring is concerned, averaging 3.20 goals per game.