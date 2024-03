Swayman was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate and will get the home start versus Toronto on Thursday, according to Mark Masters of TSN.

Swayman faced the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Monday and was outstanding, stopping 32 shots in a 4-1 win. Swayman is 4-0-1 in his last five appearances, and is 20-6-8 with a 2.49 GAA and a .921 save percentage this season. Toronto has scored 227 goals in 62 games, third in the NHL.