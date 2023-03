Swayman will guard the home goal versus the Oilers on Thursday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Swayman has won his last four starts, allowing eight goals over that span. The 24-year-old will face one of the toughest tests in the league as he attempts to contain the Oilers' offense, which has racked up 26 goals over the team's last six games. Swayman previously stopped 22 of 24 shots in a 3-2 win in Edmonton on Feb. 27.