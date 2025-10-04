default-cbs-image
Swayman will be between the home pipes versus the Rangers on Saturday, per Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.

Swayman is looking to rebound from a terrible 2024-25 campaign in which he posted a 22-29-7 record with a 3.11 GAA and an .892 save percentage, all career lows. He was behind the eight-ball to start the season as he held out of training camp before inking an eight-year deal just before the start of the 2024-25 campaign and it affected him all season. The Bruins need stellar goalkeeping from Swayman if they hope to contend for the playoffs this season.

