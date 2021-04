Swayman will start Saturday afternoon's game against the Sabres.

Swayman's strong play working behind Tuukka Rask of late has led to Jaroslav Halak being pushed out of the Bruins' goalie rotation, though it's possible Halak could mix back in next week. Swayman approaches Saturday's tilt versus last-place Buffalo with a 5-2-0 record to ago along with a 1.56 GAA and .946 save percentage.