Swayman will guard the road goal against Buffalo on Tuesday, per Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe.

Swayman is coming off a 27-save performance in Saturday's 3-1 win over Colorado. He has a 16-16-4 record with two shutouts, a 2.95 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 36 appearances this season. Buffalo ranks 15th in the league with 3.00 goals per game in 2024-25.