Swayman will guard the road crease Saturday versus the Lightning, per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Swayman will make his 46th appearance of the season Saturday -- the 26-year-old has an 18-21-6 record, .896 save percentage and 3.00 GAA over 45 starts. Tampa Bay is tied for first in the NHL with 3.60 goals per game this season. Boston dealt away multiple core pieces at Friday's trade deadline, so it won't get any easier for Swayman going forward.