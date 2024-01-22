Swayman will patrol the home crease Monday against the Jets.
Swayman has won his past three outings, stopping 81 of 86 shots during that stretch. He has a 14-3-7 record this season with three shutouts, a 2.37 GAA and a .923 save percentage through 25 appearances. Winnipeg ranks 12th in the league with 3.30 goals per contest this campaign.
