Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Fades late against Habs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Swayman stopped 23 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens.
The game was tied 2-2 heading into the third period, but Montreal got four pucks last Swayman on just nine shots. The 27-year-old netminder has just one win in his last six outings (five starts), stumbling to a 1-3-1 record with a 3.76 GAA and .850 save percentage as he heads into the Christmas break.
More News
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Between pipes against Habs•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Sees action in relief Sunday•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Loses in shootout•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Allows three goals Thursday•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Defending home crease Thursday•