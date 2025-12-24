Swayman stopped 23 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens.

The game was tied 2-2 heading into the third period, but Montreal got four pucks last Swayman on just nine shots. The 27-year-old netminder has just one win in his last six outings (five starts), stumbling to a 1-3-1 record with a 3.76 GAA and .850 save percentage as he heads into the Christmas break.