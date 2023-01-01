Swayman stopped 21 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres.

While the Bruins' defense was uncharacteristically a little undisciplined in its own end, Swayman also seemed to be fighting the puck at times and would especially like another chance at Dylan Cozens' game-tying goal in the third, which he couldn't quite squeeze and trickled in under his arm. Despite the stumble, Swayman has still taken only one regulation loss in his last eight starts, going 4-1-3 with a 2.41 GAA and .906 save percentage over that stretch.