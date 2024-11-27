Swayman stopped 13 of 14 shots in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Canucks. The second goal was an empty-netter.

The Bruins' defense was strong to limit chances, but the offense couldn't solve Kevin Lankinen, leaving Swayman with one of his most unfortunate losses of the season. This was the second game in a row where Swayman has allowed just one goal, and he's faced just 34 shots in that span, so it appears interim head coach Joe Sacco is pushing the right buttons even if the results aren't lining up yet. Swayman is now 6-8-2 with a 3.16 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 16 starts this season. Joonas Korpisalo is likely to start versus the Islanders on Wednesday.