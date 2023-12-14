Swayman turned aside 33 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Devils.

The 25-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period, but a couple bad bounces allowed Dawson Mercer to bat the puck out of midair past Swayman early in the final frame. Jack Hughes then didn't miss on a wicked shot from the faceoff circle midway through OT. Swayman still has only one regulation loss on the season, going 9-1-3 with a 2.07 GAA and .933 save percentage, but despite some recent struggles for Linus Ullmark, the Bruins aren't likely to deviate from their very successful timeshare in the crease.