Swayman stopped 22 of 25 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Seattle, with the Kraken's final goal coming into an empty net.

He got spotted an early 1-0 lead by David Pastrnak, but Swayman couldn't make it hold up as the Bruins' offense went cold. The 25-year-old netminder has lost three straight starts, and his overall numbers have taken a step back in 2024 -- since the beginning of January, Swayman has a 5-4-3 record with a 2.63 GAA and .910 save percentage.