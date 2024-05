Swayman stopped 31 shots Tuesday in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 5 of the Bruins' first-round series.

Making his third straight start for Boston, Swayman played well but didn't get a lot of help from his teammates at either end of the ice. The 25-year-old netminder has a stellar 1.49 GAA and .952 save percentage in his four playoff starts so far, but it's not clear if coach Jim Montgomery will turn back to Linus Ullmark for Game 6 on Thursday.