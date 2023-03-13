Swayman stopped 21 of 25 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Detroit.

The Red Wings' final goal was scored into an empty net. It's the second time in his last five games Swayman has given up at least four goals, although the other resulted in a 6-5 win over the Kraken. On the season, the 24-year-old netminder sports a 2.37 GAA and .913 save percentage, and Swayman will likely continue splitting starts with Linus Ullmark over the final weeks of the season before the Bruins hand the crease over to the latter in the playoffs.