Swayman was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports, an indication he'll tend the twine on the road against Colorado.

Swayman will be looking to bounce back from his previous outing in which he gave up six goals on 35 shots (.829 save percentage) in a losing effort against the Penguins. Despite that poor performance, the 25-year-old netminder continues to evenly split the workload with Linus Ullmark, a trend that is unlikely to stop any time soon.