Swayman was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, indicating he'll guard the home cage versus the Maple Leafs.
Swayman is stuck in a two-game losing streak during which he posted a 3.44 GAA and .896 save percentage. Despite the recent slump, the 26-year-old netminder needs just two more wins to reach the 20-win mark for the fourth straight year and could top the personal best of 25 he recorded last season.
